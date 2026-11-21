Chinese tech giant Huawei has officially confirmed the upcoming debut of the Huawei Watch Air, adding a major wearable to its packed November 24 launch event.

Giving consumers their first official look at the flagship smartwatch, the company revealed that the Watch Air will feature a 6.9mm slim profile—marking what Huawei describes as its thinnest body architecture to date.

The Watch Air will take the stage alongside a broader slate of flagship hardware scheduled for November 24, including a new foldable device, a compact folding PC, the Mate 90 Air smartphone, and a range of smart home devices.

Ultra-thin design and display highlights According to the tech company, the standout feature of the Huawei Watch Air is its remarkably sleek form factor. At just 6.9mm thick, the wearable significantly undercuts most conventional smartwatches on the market, which typically measure 10mm or more in thickness.

Huawei said this ultra-slim build is engineered to deliver a lightweight and comfortable fit for everyday wear.

Official teasers have also offered a closer look at the smartwatch’s front and side profile. The Watch Air sports a narrow 1.4mm bezel framing its display, paired with a rotating crown on the side for navigation.

According to the company, the "Airy" wearable introduces three "first-time" design changes, signalling a fresh aesthetic direction for its flagship watch lineup.

Colour options and expected strap variants Huawei is positioning the Watch Air as a style-forward wearable with extensive customisation. The smartwatch is expected to launch in up to six colour options, though the company’s initial teaser video highlights three finishes: silver, rose gold, and black.

While Huawei has yet to formally detail the band lineup, previous leaks suggest the Watch Air will be offered with three distinct strap variants:

Titanium metal strap for a premium, formal look

Nylon strap for lightweight, breathable daily use

Fluoroelastomer strap geared toward fitness and active wear All three strap options are expected to support Huawei’s EasyFit technology, allowing users to swap bands quickly without tools.

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Performance and Huawei’s 2026 'Air' push On the hardware and software front, Huawei has promised that the Watch Air will deliver "strong functionality" despite its pared-back 6.9mm chassis.

However, the company is keeping specific internal upgrades, health-tracking sensors, and battery specifications under wraps for now, with more highlights expected to drop through teasers leading up to the launch.

The Watch Air is part of Huawei's broader "Air" product strategy for 2026. Alongside the smartwatch, the company has confirmed the Mate 90 Air smartphone—notably skipping an entire generation to introduce the new slim-profile handset.

Expected price and pre-order status Unlike several of the other devices slated for the November 24 showcase, Huawei has not yet opened pre-orders for the Watch Air.