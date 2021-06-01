Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Huawei targets Google’s dominance in smartphone software

Huawei targets Google’s dominance in smartphone software

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
4 min read . 06:00 PM IST DAN STRUMPF, The Wall Street Journal

  • Chinese tech giant launches own operating system to rival Android after U.S. sanctions; Samsung and Microsoft failed in similar challenges

Huawei Technologies Co. on Wednesday launches its self-developed operating system for mobile phones, the company’s latest bid to break free of U.S. suppliers and an attempt to challenge Google’s dominance in smartphone software.

The Chinese tech giant plans to launch its new operating system, known as Harmony OS, across a large number of its smartphones during an online-only event, as well as unveil smart devices that will also run the company’s latest homemade software.

