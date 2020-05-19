Huawei Y9s now available across India, including red zones. Details here

The Huawei Y9s is available on sale from Amazon India's website and is selling for ₹19,990. The company is also giving buyers the chance to avail a few offers. The company is offering ₹1000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Huawei Y9s but this offers in only valid on prepaid orders only. The cashback offer will be valid for orders paid on May 19th, 2020 (12:00 AM) till May 25th, 2020 (11:59 PM).