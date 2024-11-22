Huawei’s chip advances threaten Apple in China
Liza Lin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
SummaryThe Chinese company’s latest device is coming next week as it pushes ahead in technology despite U.S. sanctions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SINGAPORE : Huawei Technologies plans to roll out its most advanced domestically made phone chip, people familiar with the matter said, showing how the company is able to make strides in semiconductors despite U.S. sanctions.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less