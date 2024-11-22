Huawei’s chip advances threaten Apple in China

The company’s ability to continue making incremental advances in semiconductors is both a security concern for the U.S. and a commercial challenge for Apple. Huawei’s overall market share in China has risen to 15.3% in the third quarter of this year from 8.6% in the first quarter of last year, according to industry researcher IDC, and it has been neck-and-neck with Apple in recent quarters.Huawei’s fortunes have improved in part because of nationalistic buying by Chinese consumers and because of features including its powerful cameras and, more recently, artificial-intelligence functions. Apple has yet to bring its Apple Intelligence features to China.