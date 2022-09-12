Hughes announces high-speed satellite internet service with Isro

Satellite connections also have low bandwidth. Bandwidth is the amount of data that can be transferred between a sender and a receiver, every second. On satellite connections, this has typically always translated to download and upload speeds that are less than one megabyte per second — which new generation connections can help change. Pranav Roach, president of Hughes Network Systems India, told Mint in February this year that high bandwidth satellites can bring gigabit-class connectivity to satellite networks as well — and the newly announced Hughes HTS network is a precursor to the same.