Hulu outage: What the streaming service said about the disruption

Popular streaming platform Hulu experienced a significant outage earlier today, leaving thousands of users unable to log in or access content, reportedTechRadar.

According to Downdetector, the number of reported issues peaked at over 12,300 around 10:03am EST, signalling a widespread disruption to service across the United States, the report said.

Interestingly, Disney+ – which shares a parent company with Hulu – remained unaffected by the outage, added the publication.

Users in New York, particularly those using iPhones and iPads, reported that while Disney+ operated as normal, Hulu was failing to load content, even for devices already logged in. Attempts to access the platform on new devices were met with login failures, pointing to a broader backend issue.

Despite the inconvenience, Hulu Support (@HuluSupport) was quick to acknowledge the disruption on social media, offering regular updates and reassuring users that their technical teams were working on a fix. This level of responsiveness was appreciated, especially when compared to recent outages experienced by other major platforms.

The situation appeared to be improving. At 10:52am EST, reports of issues had dropped to approximately 1,100. Hulu Support confirmed via X that the problem had been resolved: “Thank you for your patience. The login issue from earlier has been resolved. If you’re still running into any trouble on your end, please restart and try again.”

For users still encountering errors, restarting their device and logging back in has proven effective in most cases. Several individuals have since confirmed that this method restored their access to Hulu. If you are still facing issues, a quick restart might just do the trick.