Humanoid robots are getting close to reality8 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 08:41 PM IST
- Walking, talking machines will soon act as guides, companions and deliverers
Asked a question, Ameca fixes you with sapphire-blue eyes. Does that face contain a hint of a smile? “Yes, I am a robot," is the reply. Another Ameca, standing nearby in a group of four, stares across inquisitively and tries to join in. “Currently, it’s the worst-ever party guest," says Will Jackson, Ameca’s creator. “It butts in on every conversation and never shuts up."