How to stop the attack of the killer robots

Many militaries want to use such machines since it will reduce the number of human soldiers who would be put in peril. In addition, robots are often considered more efficient, can traverse terrains that humans may not be able to, and can be used for things like crowd control. But most importantly, many proponents of killer robots for warfare argue that using robots instead of humans can significantly reduce the cost of war, while those against it argue that this comes at the cost of removing mercy from the battlefield.