Hybrid meetings create opportunities to change work culture: Barco Research

BENGALURU : Hybrid meetings create opportunities for business leaders to change work culture, redesign the workplace, and invest in usability and technology fully in sync with employee needs, according to Barco Research.

“Technically, the old argument about which tasks can or cannot be done remotely has been dispensed within the last 12-14 months. More than productivity, concerns regarding hybrid working are all about employees – about bonding, connection, job security, innovation, access, culture and control. We need to realistically navigate towards an office where everyone can thrive, businesses as well as people," said Rajiv Bhalla, managing director, Barco India.

Meetings are at the centre of engagement in hybrid workplaces and can make a real impact on business outcomes starting from an employee-centric mindset. "Visual tools are important for intimacy, to establish bonding with the remote worker, to share work progress, address the gaps, conveying urgency, ensuring deadlines. Tech exhaustion will be minimized if we match the right tools in the right proportion," Bhalla added.

For companies to bridge the gap between in-office and remote workers and allow them to be truly productive in meetings, both a change in work culture and technology investments like usability, bring your own meeting (BYOM), and video solutions, will be crucial.

The report stated that re-connecting with the organization and with colleagues is crucial for employee engagement and retention. 81% of employees think their employer should start preparing for hybrid work now.

Given all meetings are not equal, not all employees have the same needs or requirements for collaboration. “There are many differences across generations, gender, department and seniority level. Companies need to develop workplace strategies that allow for this kind of flexibility and empower employees to work the way they want," the report said.

BYOM is the employee’s preferred choice for connecting to the world and to co-workers. The laptop is the heart of the meeting room ecosystem and employees want to work with wireless and touchless meeting room tech that allows BYOM. 87% believe that easy-to-use technology can make for a better meeting.

