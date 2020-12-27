Hyderabad-based start-up builds robotic disinfectant to fight Covid-19

A Hyderabad-based start-up called 'H-Bots Robotics' has introduced the idea of a robotic disinfectant named 'ACCORD'. The company claims that this new product will help in the fight against Covid-19.

In an ANI report, Kishan, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of H-Bots said that “Robotics has played an equal role to any other field of work that contributed in the ongoing pandemic situation. Right from sanitisation to disinfection, robots have been used at various levels and moreover they have even been used in food delivery and even in doctor-patient interaction across the globe during a pandemic."

"During the pandemic, disinfectants have been on a demand, so we have decided to work on a robotic disinfectant and develop it. While researching this, we found out that there are already people working on the same. But the major difference that we brought in was the cost reduction of the product and it's functioning. 'Accord' will be available at a range between ₹2.5 lakh rupees to ₹7 lakh and is available in manual, semi-manual and autonomous varients," Kishan said.

The company H-Bots works on developing various artificial intelligence (AI) robots and also works on research and development (R&D) of various real-time problems and in developing new technology and setting up labs at various educational institutions.

"India can be a player in the field of robotics. Currently, post-Covid situation has brought up India to be a better consumer in the field of robotics. But we aim to make India not just a consumer of robotics products but a manufacturer," he said.

Abhishek, Director of H-Bots said, "With the increasing demand for the robotics products, we are trying to bring 'ACCORD' to an international platform and are talking to other countries and international organisations."

