Hyderabad-based start-up builds robotic disinfectant to fight Covid-19

"During the pandemic, disinfectants have been on a demand, so we have decided to work on a robotic disinfectant and develop it. While researching this, we found out that there are already people working on the same. But the major difference that we brought in was the cost reduction of the product and it's functioning. 'Accord' will be available at a range between ₹2.5 lakh rupees to ₹7 lakh and is available in manual, semi-manual and autonomous varients," Kishan said.