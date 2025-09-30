Hyderabad police to explore AI use in investigations: Commissioner Sajjanar

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Hyderabad Police will explore the use of AI in investigations and other areas of policing to enhance effectiveness, newly appointed Commissioner V C Sajjanar said on Tuesday.

A 1996-batch IPS officer, Sajjanar, took charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, succeeding C V Anand, who has been appointed Special Chief Secretary (Home).

Before this, Sajjanar served as Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the buzzword across the world now, with many offices and organisations adopting it. Hyderabad Police will also start working on how to use AI, including drones, in various areas of policing," he told reporters here.

"Already, other police forces are using drones. We will study how effective they are. Many companies are manufacturing drones, and we will tie up with them to see how they can be utilised," Sajjanar added.

He said, "People's welfare policing will be the top priority in Hyderabad."

This approach will focus on law and order, traffic and road safety, protection of women and children, adoption of AI-based technology, prevention of cyber and financial crimes, 24/7 citizen services, and the welfare of police personnel, he added.

On the drug menace, the commissioner said, "It is destroying the future of youth and will be dealt with firmly."

He said drug-related cases already registered would be reviewed thoroughly. The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) would be further strengthened, and awareness campaigns like 'Say No to Drugs' intensified.

Expressing concern over rising cybercrimes, including 'digital arrests' and stock market frauds, he said awareness programmes would be held to protect citizens, especially senior citizens.

Calling food adulteration a "serious health hazard", Sajjanar warned of strict legal action against offenders.

On traffic management, he said long-term goals would be set to ease congestion and save citizens’ time.

"Drive against drunken driving will be our top focus, because those driving under the influence are like suicide bombers on our roads. Such acts will not be tolerated," he said.

He also assured stern action against crimes targeting women and children, and said visible policing would be strengthened to maintain law and order.

A complete audit of CCTV cameras—government and private—will be undertaken after reports of malfunctioning units in parts of the city, he said.

"It will also be ensured that every building has CCTV, because that will give a safer city for the public," he added.

Underscoring Hyderabad’s "unique identity as a city of communal harmony," Sajjanar said all measures would be taken to protect it.