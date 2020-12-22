HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced the release of new HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard featuring HyperX Blue mechanical switches. The company claims that the keyboard is built for performance and longevity. The HyperX Blue mechanical switches offer a shorter actuation point and 80 million click rating.

The full-sized HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard features a compact design with RGB backlit keys. Alloy Origins features an aluminum body with brushed finish.

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards and has invested years in developing a series of key switches with features and design specifications required by gamers," said HyperX. “Adding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing Red and Aqua options allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the performance, reliability and style found in HyperX-branded switches."

Alloy Origins includes RGB backlit keys with exposed LED for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels. Alloy Origins offers customization features for lighting and macros, including customizable per-key lighting effects. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable.

Alloy Origins features Custom Game Mode. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library, and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles as well. With on-board memory, users can save up to three Alloy Origins profiles by using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.

Availability

The new HyperX Alloy Origins Core featuring HyperX Blue Switches mechanical gaming keyboard is available at ₹9,990 on Amazon.

