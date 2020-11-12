HyperX releases 7.1 surround sound gaming headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston, announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset with 7.1 surround sound for PC and PS4 gamers. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 features virtual 7.1 surround sound for clear positional audio which can be beneficial while playing the latest games.

The HyperX Cloud Core + 7.1 features an audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, mic volume, mic mute, and a toggle for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off. The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 also offers multi-platform compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5mm connection for platforms with a 3.5mm port.

The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is certified by Discord and TeamspeakTM for chat compatibility and offers a flexible detachable noise-cancelling microphone. The Cloud Core + 7.1 utilizes an aluminum frame construction that provides durability and stability. The headset also features soft leatherette and memory foam for better fitting.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is already available at ₹6,490 on Amazon India’s website.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the headphone gets dynamic, 53mm driver with neodymium magnets. The headphones are circumaural and have a closed back. The headphones come with a frequency response range of 15Hz-25kHz and Impedance of 60 Ω.

The headphone weighs 309g and comes with a cable which is 1m long. It uses a 3.5mm plug (4 pole).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via