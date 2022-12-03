'I am a fan': Watch Nothing CEO Carl Pei review iPhone 14 Pro

While praising the iPhone 14 Pro camera and performance, Pei does not hesitate to strike the shortcomings that he sees in terms of the design, especially the Dynamic Island which he says is over-hyped. The video was shared on Nothing’s official YouTube channel. In the 9 minute, 21 second long video, Pei can be seen reviewing the iPhone 14 Pro which he used as a secondary device for about a week. Comparing the phone’s camera with the one on Nothing Phone (1), he admits that iPhone 14 Pro has one of the best cameras but says that Nothing Phone (1) is ‘also really capable’.