'I am a fan': Watch Nothing CEO Carl Pei review iPhone 14 Pro

We all go through multiple hands-on and review videos before buying a smartphone. But did you ever imagine seeing a CEO reviewing a rival’s product. Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei was asked to review the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Giving an honest review of the device, the CEO said that iPhone 14 Pro is ‘one of the best high end smartphones’ in the market. He also admitted that he is a fan of the device.
While praising the iPhone 14 Pro camera and performance, Pei does not hesitate to strike the shortcomings that he sees in terms of the design, especially the Dynamic Island which he says is over-hyped. The video was shared on Nothing’s official YouTube channel. In the 9 minute, 21 second long video, Pei can be seen reviewing the iPhone 14 Pro which he used as a secondary device for about a week. Comparing the phone’s camera with the one on Nothing Phone (1), he admits that iPhone 14 Pro has one of the best cameras but says that Nothing Phone (1) is ‘also really capable’.
“There are some stylistic differences, like we tune the colours in a way that slightly different, but that’s more qualitative", he says while comparing the camera on iPhone 14 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the review video.
You can watch the full video here:
When questioned about people asking him about the design similarities between Phone (1) and iPhone, he said that it irritates him. Although, he acknowledges that flat sides and button placement on the two phones look similar. He goes on to praise the design of Apple iPhone 14 Pro, but calls Dynamic Island ‘overhyped’.
Pei also says that he does not like the iOS 16 design. In his finally verdict of the device, he states that iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best premium phones right now, but adds to wait for iPhone 15 for more changes. However, he cringes about the expensive cost of the device