After mass layoffs, Twitter is now heading towards mass exodus as hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the company soon. With reports filling in about the exodus, Elon Musk says that he is ‘not worried’ about it. The Twitter CEO has reacted to the mass exodus news in a series of tweets.

With #RIPTwitter trending on the microblogging site, Musk shared an image depicting the situational irony wherein the hashtag #RIPTwitter is amongst the top trending hashtags on the platform.

Thrashing the mockers in his own ways, Musk tweeted that “the best people are staying, so I’m not super worried". “And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol", reads another tweet by Musk.

The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

And … we just hit another all-time high in Twitter usage lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

As per a poll on the workplace app Bling, 42 percent of 180 people chose the answer for "Taking exit option, I'm free!". As reported by Reuters, a quarter said they had chosen to stay "reluctantly," and only 7 percent of the poll participants said that they "clicked yes to stay, I'm hardcore."

Musk, on the other hand, was reportedly meeting some of the top employees to try and convince them to stay.

At present, it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay. But the numbers pointout that a handful of Twitter staff are reluctant to stay.

Earlier this week, Musk has given an ultimatum to tweeps to decide whether they want to stay on for "working long hours at high intensity" or else they can take a severance package of three months' pay. The Twitter employees were to take a decision by Thursday i.e. November 17.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," the message from Musk said. "This will mean long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

"Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful," the message read.