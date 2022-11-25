I love using technology—but I hate buying it6 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Tech companies make it hard to try out, purchase, fix and stop using their products. It shouldn’t be that way.
Let me say right up front: I love technology. It thrills me to try out the latest apps and gadgets, to be one of the first people I know to take advantage of a nifty new feature and admire some shiny interface.