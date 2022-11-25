Home / Technology / News /  I love using technology—but I hate buying it

Let me say right up front: I love technology. It thrills me to try out the latest apps and gadgets, to be one of the first people I know to take advantage of a nifty new feature and admire some shiny interface.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout