Business News/ Technology / News/  'I Quit': OpenAI President Greg Brockman resigns after Sam Altman ouster
‘I Quit’: OpenAI President Greg Brockman resigns after Sam Altman ouster

 Livemint

Greg Brockman, co-founder and President of OpenAI, has announced his departure from the company following the removal of CEO Sam Altman.

Co-founder and President Greg Brockman has announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools.Premium
Co-founder and President Greg Brockman has announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools.

After ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired Sam Altman, the co-founder and President Greg Brockman has announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools.

The company pushed out Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," it added. It added that Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO effective immediately.

Announcing on X (formerly Twitter), Brockman wrote, “I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago."

“We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit," he said.

He further said, “Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe (artificial general intelligence) that benefits all of humanity."

 

However, earlier, the company also said that another OpenAI co-founder and top executive, Greg Brockman, the board’s chairman, would be stepping down from that role but remain at the company, where he serves as president.

 

(More details awaited)

 

Updated: 18 Nov 2023, 07:25 AM IST
