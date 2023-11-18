‘I Quit’: OpenAI President Greg Brockman resigns after Sam Altman ouster
After ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired Sam Altman, the co-founder and President Greg Brockman has announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools.
However, earlier, the company also said that another OpenAI co-founder and top executive, Greg Brockman, the board’s chairman, would be stepping down from that role but remain at the company, where he serves as president.
(More details awaited)
