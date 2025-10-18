I test drove a flying car. Get ready, they’re here.
Dan Neil , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 18 Oct 2025, 07:00 am IST
Dan Neil takes a test flight of the Pivotal BlackFly, a series-produced electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle made for consumers
Welcome, and congratulations. You’ve lived long enough to see the age of flying cars—privately owned, solo-piloted aircraft, free to operate in unrestricted airspace, much as automobiles can take to the open road. And they’re all electric. I knew you’d be thrilled.
