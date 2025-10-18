I test drove a flying car. Get ready, they’re here.

Hear those props? The way they speed and slow, roar and snore, constantly balancing thrust to counteract changing winds? Should the BlackFly turn into a strong tailwind, for example, the rpm of all eight props will slow rather dramatically in order to maintain constant air speed. For an instant it sounds like you are going to fall out of the sky. The BlackFly flies on, straight and level. In an airplane or helicopter, you’d be handling that workload for yourself.