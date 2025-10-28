I tested Grokipedia, Elon Musk’s new AI encyclopedia — Here’s what I found

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has unveiled Grokipedia, a new AI-powered encyclopedia that the tech mogul describes as a “truth-seeking knowledge base.” The platform, launched on Tuesday morning, is being positioned as a faster, more factual, and less “politically biased” alternative to Wikipedia, the world’s most-visited reference website.

Testing Grokipedia for accuracy, bias, and tone To understand how Grokipedia performs, I ran a few searches to check its accuracy, tone, source transparency, and timeliness.

My first test query was “Climate Change.” The AI encyclopedia responded almost instantly, offering detailed information on the topic. Much like Wikipedia, it organised the page with multiple subheadings such as “Definitions,” “Basic Concepts,” “Greenhouse Effect,” and “Historical Context.” The entry cited credible sources, including essd.copernicus.org and science.nasa.gov, with clear attributions appearing within each section.

The tone throughout was neutral, and the presentation was easy to follow, a mix of AI precision and encyclopedic structure that felt clean and concise.

Grokipedia misses results for niche queries Next, I tested a less common query: “Gemini Nano Banana.” Grokipedia did not return any results for this search, but when I modified it to “Gemini AI,” the platform produced a comprehensive overview.

Grokipedia couldn't answer niche searches like Gemini Nano Banana.

The results included a detailed explanation of Google’s Gemini AI model, covering its launch timeline, rebranding history, architecture, and context within the broader AI landscape. While the structure and flow closely resembled a typical Wikipedia page, it became clear that Grokipedia’s database is still limited in scope. It offers in-depth information only on topics it recognises, suggesting that expansion is still underway.

Musk: “You can ask Grok to edit or delete articles” Following the launch, Musk took to X to share details about the project. “Cool. I’m reading these for the first time btw,” he posted. “Grok generated about 1M articles using a lot of compute. You will be able to ask Grok to add/modify/delete articles and it will either take the action or tell you it won’t and why.”

Musk’s post was in response to a thread by Mark Kern (@Grummz), a former video game executive, who praised Grokipedia’s handling of the controversial Gamergate topic. Kern wrote, “Grokipedia clears Gamergate, tells the truth. It’s never been told like this before… It’s more than fair. It documents nearly everything… The most fair it has ever been and the REAL story, not the fabricated lies that Wikipedia peddled for years.”

Verdict: Promising but early days From my brief testing, Grokipedia shows potential as a fast, structured, and well-sourced knowledge tool. Its interface and tone feel comparable to Wikipedia, but its coverage remains limited, especially on niche or emerging subjects.

