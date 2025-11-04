I tried ChatGPT x Gemini Nano Banana prompt to edit my car photo — It looked like a DSLR shot| 6 Viral hacks

A new AI photography prompt is taking social media by storm, transforming ordinary car pictures into breathtaking long-exposure shots that look like they were captured on a high-end Canon DSLR.

AI prompt that’s turning car photos into cinematic DSLR shots The trend started when users began sharing ChatGPT and Gemini Nano banana results from a simple creative cue: turning a plain car image into a “beautiful light photography effect with long light trails in the background, shot on a Canon DSLR with settings f/2.8, 10s shutter speed, and ISO 900.”

Interestingly, the prompt gives everyday car photos a cinematic glow, blending neon reflections, motion blur, and professional-grade lighting that mimics real long-exposure techniques used by photographers. The effect has been widely praised for its realistic depth, glossy highlights, and moody atmosphere reminiscent of urban night shoots.

AI artists and hobbyists alike are using the idea to showcase their vehicles or projects with a professional flair — no camera gear required. On platforms like Instagram, users have dubbed it “the DSLR illusion”, crediting it for making AI car photography feel more authentic than ever.

I used the viral prompt, and the results were shocking Here is the Gemini Nano Banana prompt that I used to turn my simple car image into a cinematic portrait with long exposure. “Make my car look like I am down 160 on the highway in a rainy weather at night under streetlights. Use Canon camera settings with f2.8, shutter speed 10 seconds and the ISO 900.” The results were shocking and the prompt is definitely recommended.

AI-generated long exposure shot of my car created using Gemini Nano Banana.

5 Bonus prompts to turn simple car images into viral cinematic shots Based on the location and the lighting, you can add more elements to your car portrait. Here are five Gemini and ChatGPT prompts for you to try as a bonus.

1. Twilight Highway Cinematic Drive

“Turn my car and me into a cinematic portrait on a misty mountain highway at twilight — headlights cutting through fog, faint rain on the windshield, and glowing light trails in the background. Capture it like a Canon DSLR shot at f/2.8, 10s shutter, ISO 900 with a soft vintage tone and reflections on wet asphalt.”

2. Vintage Night Racer in the Rain

“Make my car look like I’m racing through a rainy city street at night — neon reflections bouncing off the wet road, motion blur and long light trails behind. Add a faint drizzle on the windows and warm vintage glow, like a film photo taken on a Canon DSLR (f/2.8, 10s, ISO 900).”

3. Snowfall Under Streetlights

“Transform my car photo into a quiet winter night scene — light snowfall falling under golden streetlights, gentle fog, and long exposure lighting. Make it look cinematic with a cool vintage filter, realistic shadows, and bokeh lights in the distance, as if shot with Canon DSLR settings (f/2.8, 10s, ISO 900).”

4. Forest Road Aesthetic Escape

“Make my car and portrait look like I’m driving through a foggy pine forest at dawn — mist around the headlights, soft golden sunlight peeking through trees, and motion blur from slow shutter speed. Add cinematic light grading and Canon DSLR realism (f/2.8, 10s, ISO 900).”

Long exposure shot created with my car using the Gemini Nano Banana.

5. Golden Hour Mountain Dreamscape

