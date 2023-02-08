I tried Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing. Search will never be the same

I tried lots of other queries. To prep for my interview, I asked: “In the voice of Joanna Stern, generate a list of questions to ask Satya Nadella about AI." While the system didn’t quite nail my voice, it generated some decent questions. I asked it to answer these questions in the voice of Satya Nadella. You’ll have to watch the video to see who answered best, Human Satya or AI Satya.

