IBM aims to launch 4,000 qubit quantum computers by 2025

Qiskit Runtime is a containerised runtime software that runs on IBM Cloud and uses classical computers to optimise workloads and then efficiently execute them on quantum systems on a large scale. Other companies such as Fujitsu are exploring something on similar lines. Last month, the Japanese company unveiled its quantum computing simulator that will run on the company’s supercomputers and run quantum programs to figure out how qubits would react to different operations when they are run on an actual quantum system.

