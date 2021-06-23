IBM and IISc launch lab to advance hybrid cloud research in India

Bengaluru: IBM Corp. and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have launched an innovation lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive innovation in this area.

Located at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, students and faculty across departments of the institute will work alongside IBM Research scientists to conduct cutting-edge research that can help organizations leverage the true power of hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless, and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud & artificial Intelligence (AI), IBM said in a statement.

An IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study on hybrid cloud reveals that the value derived from a hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at scale is 2.5 times the value derived from a single platform, single cloud. Hence, businesses are increasingly investing in hybrid multi-cloud platform capabilities to unlock value and drive business transformation.

The lab will start with an initial set of projects, involving faculty and students from the IISc departments of Computational and Data Sciences, Computer Science and Automation, and Supercomputing Education and Research Center, alongside scientists from IBM Research’s India lab.

“IISc has a strong record in research areas like hybrid cloud, AI, security, which compliments the expertise of IBM Research, and we are excited to collaborate with IISc to create innovative, industry relevant solutions. Our hybrid cloud platform is open, and we will jointly develop open-source software that provides interoperability, portability, and security that can be easily accessible to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation," said Gargi Dasgupta, director, IBM Research India.

The lab will be co-chaired by Yogesh Simmhan, associate professor, department of Computational and Data Sciences at IISc, Bengaluru and Amith Singhee, senior manager and senior technical staff member at IBM Research, India.

