IBM’s second-largest acquisition ever, the $11 billion buyout of data streaming company Confluent, is expected to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud capabilities.
Mint Explainer | Can IBM reboot its AI play with $11 billion Confluent buyout?
SummaryThrough Confluent’s real-time data streaming technology, IBM is betting on faster, more reliable data pipelines. But can this help reassert the Big Blue's AI play?
IBM’s second-largest acquisition ever, the $11 billion buyout of data streaming company Confluent, is expected to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) and hybrid cloud capabilities.
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