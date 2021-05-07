IBM has already designed the world’s first 2nm processor chips

That said, IBM’s new design is only a proof of concept, meaning you shouldn’t expect a real 2nm chip on smartphones or other devices for at least a few years. At the moment, leading chip developers suchSamsung and TSMC are producing 5nm chips in their foundries, while PC chip giant Intel is just scratching the 7nm mark. TSMC had said earlier that it plans to begin production of 4nm chips by the end of 2021, and 3nm chips are expected in the second half of next year.