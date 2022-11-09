IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer with 433 qubits2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:51 PM IST
The Osprey quantum computer, is the most potent one yet, according to International Business Machines Corp
International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it launched its most powerful quantum computer to date called the Osprey, a 433-qubit machine that has three times the number of qubits than its Eagle machine announced last year.