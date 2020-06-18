IBM launches Watson Works to address return to workplace challenges

BENGALURU : Technology major IBM on Thursday launched Watson Works, a curated set of products that embeds Watson’s artificial intelligence (AI) models and applications to help companies navigate the return-to-workplace challenges following the covid-19 induced lockdown.

Since last few years, IBM has been betting on its AI platform Watson to provide data-driven and cognitive insights to its customers across the world.

“Returning people to the workplace during the continuing global pandemic demands new approaches to promote the health, safety and productivity of workers in a privacy-preserving way. Watson Works provides data-driven insights to help employers make informed decisions on workplace re-entry, facilities management, space allocation and other covid-related priorities," IBM said in a statement.

“We have designed Watson Works to help businesses navigate the workplace with the ongoing covid-19 health crisis as effectively as possible," said Bob Lord, senior vice president, Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems, IBM. “Applying AI models and applications is especially useful in this context, where there are so many different sources of information businesses must consider, and every aspect of the situation is in flux."

As global economies and businesses reopen, organizations are faced with the challenge of returning people to workplaces in a way that prioritizes the health, safety and productivity of employees. “Watson Works has been made available to enable companies to leverage AI for reinventing themselves to adapt to the new normal and emerge smarter," said Subram Natarajan, chief technology officer, IBM India.

Watson Works is designed to help companies manage facilities and optimize space allocation by using real-time data, monitor employee health by enabling evidence-based decisions, and maximize the effectiveness of contact tracing, among others.

“Watson Works is a curated set of products based on capabilities in IBM Return-to-Workplace Advisor, IBM Triraga, IBM Watson Care Manager and IBM Maximo Worker Insights," IBM said.

