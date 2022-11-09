IBM unveils new chip in push to realize quantum computing’s promise

In part, that is because qubits are delicate and easily disrupted by changes in temperature, noise or frequency. IBM hosts their quantum systems inside cylindrical cryogenic refrigerators, several of which sit inside the company’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. Some machines are guarded in rooms that require a retinal scan for entry. One is kept behind the same type of glass that protected the Mona Lisa from a cake-smearing climate protest at the Louvre this year.