ICC T20 World Cup: Airtel plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Want to enjoy the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament match on your smartphone? If yes, then here’s something you may like. Country’s second largest telecom operator Airtel offers multiple plans across price categories that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on mobile. These include ₹181, ₹399, ₹499, ₹599, ₹839, ₹2,999 and ₹3,359 prepaid recharge plans. Here’s a look at each plan one-by-one
Airtel ₹181 prepaid plan
Airtel’s ₹181 prepaid plan comes with three months free mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. The plan has a validity of 30 days and offers 1GB mobile data per day. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth ₹149 comes free with the plan. It offers access to live sports, exclusive Hotstar specials and more.
Airtel ₹399 prepaid plan
The Airtel ₹399 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Additional benefits include unlimited calling data along with 2.5GB internet data per day. It also offers Hellotunes and Wynk Music for free.
Airtel ₹499 prepaid plan offers one-year free subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Mobile to the subscribers. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited voice calling data. Users also get 2GB mobile data per day.
The Airtel ₹599 prepaid plan comes with free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year. The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB internet data per day. Users will also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with the plan.
