ICC T20 World Cup: Airtel plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

Want to enjoy the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament match on your smartphone? If yes, then here’s something you may like. Country’s second largest telecom operator Airtel offers multiple plans across price categories that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on mobile. These include ₹181, ₹399, ₹499, ₹599, ₹839, ₹2,999 and ₹3,359 prepaid recharge plans. Here’s a look at each plan one-by-one

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}