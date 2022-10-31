Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  ICC T20 World Cup: Airtel plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription

2 min read . 04:21 PM ISTLivemint
Select Airtel prepaid plan offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on mobile

  • Airtel offers multiple plans across price categories that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. These include 181, 399, 499, 599, 839, 2,999 and 3,359 prepaid recharge plans.

Want to enjoy the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament match on your smartphone? If yes, then here’s something you may like. Country’s second largest telecom operator Airtel offers multiple plans across price categories that come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription on mobile. These include 181, 399, 499, 599, 839, 2,999 and 3,359 prepaid recharge plans. Here’s a look at each plan one-by-one

Airtel 181 prepaid plan

Airtel’s 181 prepaid plan comes with three months free mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. The plan has a validity of 30 days and offers 1GB mobile data per day. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth 149 comes free with the plan. It offers access to live sports, exclusive Hotstar specials and more.

Airtel 399 prepaid plan

The Airtel 399 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Additional benefits include unlimited calling data along with 2.5GB internet data per day. It also offers Hellotunes and Wynk Music for free.

Airtel 499 prepaid plan

Airtel 499 prepaid plan offers one-year free subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Mobile to the subscribers. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited voice calling data. Users also get 2GB mobile data per day.

Airtel 599 prepaid plan

The Airtel 599 prepaid plan comes with free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year. The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 3GB internet data per day. Users will also get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with the plan.

Airtel 839 prepaid plan

Airtel 839 prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days. The prepaid recharge plan offers free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. Other benefits with the plan include 2GB mobile data per day and unlimited voice calling.

Airtel 2,999 prepaid plan

Airtel 2,999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 265 days and gives access to free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one-year. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day in addition to unlimited voice calling.

Airtel 3,359 prepaid plan

Coming with a validity of 365 days, the plan provides access to free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one-year. The prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 2.5GB mobile data per day.

