ICC World Cup 2023: Jio launches six new prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar subscription, price starts at ₹328
Jio introduces new prepaid plans for ICC Cricket World Cup. Plans come with complimentary Disney+Hotstar subscriptions.
ICC World Cup 2023 kicked off on Thursday with an exciting encounter between last time's finalists England and New Zealand on Thursday and the mega event will continue till November 19. The Cricket World Cup 2023 is being live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.