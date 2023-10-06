comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: Jio launches six new prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar subscription, price starts at ₹328

Jio introduces new prepaid plans for ICC Cricket World Cup. Plans come with complimentary Disney+Hotstar subscriptions.

FILE PHOTO: A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade//File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
ICC World Cup 2023 kicked off on Thursday with an exciting encounter between last time's finalists England and New Zealand on Thursday and the mega event will continue till November 19. The Cricket World Cup 2023 is being live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

Taking note of the popularity of the Cricket World Cup, Jio has announced six new prepaid plans paired with complimentary Disney+Hotstar membership and validity ranging from 28 days to a full year.

Jio's new plans for the ICC Cricket World Cup: 

328 Prepaid Plan: 

The 328 prepaid plan will offer 1.5 GB of data per day for 28 data paired with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. 

388 Prepaid Plan: 

This plan will offer 2 GB data per day with a validity of 28 days and will be paired with a 3-month complimentary Disney + Hotstar subscription.

758 Prepaid Plan: 

The new plan will offer 1.5 GB of data per day with a validity of 84 days and a complimentary Disney+Hotstar subscription of 3 months. 

808 Prepaid Plan: 

The new 808 Prepaid plan offers 2GB data per day with a validity of 84 days and a bundled complimentary subscription of Disney+Hotstar for 3 months. 

598 Prepaid Plan: 

The new Prepaid plan by Jio will offer 2GB of data per data with a validity of 28 days and a complimentary subscription of Disney+Hotstar for a full year. 

3,178 Prepaid Plan: 

The new prepaid plan will offer 2GB of data per day with a validity of one year and a complimentary Disney+Hotstar subscription for the same period.

Moreover, Jio users will also have an opportunity to receive additional data addons while still receiving the 3-month Disney+Hotstar subscription. The 331 data addon will offer 40GB of data with 30-day validity.

 

 

 

 

