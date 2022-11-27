Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  iCloud on Windows showing random photos and videos from other users: Report

iCloud on Windows showing random photos and videos from other users: Report

1 min read . 04:10 PM ISTLivemint
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro launched on 7 September 2022

  • Many users have complained about the problem in the MacRumours forum. At present, it is limited to iCloud on Windows only. It is not sure yet whether the problem is for Apple or Microsoft to fix.

Are you seeing photos and videos from other users when using iCloud on Windows? If yes, then you are not alone. Many Apple iPhone users have complained about seeing photos and videos that do not belong to them in the iCloud library on Windows. The issue is mainly impacting the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro users.

Many users have complained about the problem in the MacRumours forum. At present, it is limited to iCloud on Windows only. It is not sure yet whether the problem is for Apple or Microsoft to fix.

Another strange problem concerning the users of iCloud app on Windows is that the videos recorded on an iPhone and then synced with ‌iCloud‌ for Windows are turning black with scan lines. This is apparently due to a bug and renders the videos unwatchable on iCloud app for Windows.

“iCloud for Windows is corrupting videos recorded from an iPhone 14 pro max resulting in black videos with scan lines. On rare occasions, it is inserting stills into videos from unknown sources, possibly other's iCloud accounts. I've been shown photos of other people's families I've never seen in my life, soccer games, and other random photos. Obviously, this is extremely concerning and does not exactly make me feel safe using iCloud" MacRumours quote a user in its report.

The report adds that deleting the app does not help fix the problem. It is likely that this could be a server side problem and people may have reported to Apple. However, the Cupertino-based company is yet to acknowledge or take action on this as the issue has been in existence since November 17. Also, both Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows 10 appear to be impacted along with devices with certain settings like HDR and HEVC enabled.

