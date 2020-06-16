Iconic Nokia 5310 feature phone relaunch in India today: Details here

Nokia is bringing back a feature phone that was a popular choice over a decade ago. HMD Global will launching the popular Xpress Music edition feature phone today. The device won’t be identical to the phone that was launched earlier, but looking at the design language, it is clear that the idea here is to create nostalgia for the past Nokia device.

The company has been promoting the launch of the device via its official Twitter handle. The device will be getting a few dedicated features for music lovers. The original line-up was also targeted towards users who liked listening to music on the go.

The Nokia 5310 will be launched today and the company will be revealing the pricing and availability of the device. Most of the specifications of the device are known as the device was globally launched in the month of March.

The phone is thicker than the original. However, the music keys that were made popular after the Xpress Music line-up will be featured on the device. In terms of colour, the user will either have the choice of two combinations, white with red or black and red.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5310 gets a 2.4-inch QVGA screen. The device is powered by MediaTek’s MT6260A chipset which has been paired with 8MB RAM.

The device features dual front-facing speakers. It also gets a built-in MP3 player along with FM radio. The feature phone supports expandable storage up to 32GB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of operating system, the phone runs on Series 30+ OS. .

The phone weighs 88.2 grams and is 13.1 mm thick. For optics, not much has changed either, the phone gets a VGA camera at the back. A phone feature a 1200mAh battery which the company claims can provide a talk time of up to 20 hours on a single charge. This won’t be surprising considering that feature phones were popular for their much longer battery life.

