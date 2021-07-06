Ideal time to make quantum computing more accessible: Sandip Patel

IBM’s focus on quantum is not new, our strategy is focused on hardware, software and community—with the goal of developing applications with a quantum advantage. In 2016, IBM was the first company to make a universal quantum computer accessible via the cloud, and now has an active community of more than 325,000 users, who have run hundreds of billions of quantum circuits on the world’s largest fleet of more than 20 quantum computers. Quantum computing is nearing a phase of commercialization that will change our world. Early adopters of quantum’s unique ability to solve certain types of problems may achieve breakthroughs that enable new business models. For instance, leveraging quantum technology, Daimler-Benz and IBM are exploring the future of electric vehicles; ExxonMobil is collaborating with us to find solutions to complex energy problems. Scientists at Mitsubishi Chemical are using quantum computers to better understand chemical reactions to help develop more efficient batteries. Anthem, Inc. is studying how quantum may improve diagnostic accuracy for personalized healthcare treatments. Delta Air Lines is exploring quantum’s potential to transform customer experiences. From the field of drug discovery to complex financial modelling, the potential applications of this technology are huge in a country like India.