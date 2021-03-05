If Alexa won’t talk to me, what hope is there?
- I crossed a line with my grumpy responses to her, and now I’m getting the silent treatment
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
People regularly complain that their electronic personal assistant Alexa is too chatty, that she unexpectedly mouths off about the weather or an exciting new television program or what time the sun will go down. Or she might suggest things the user should think about buying.
But I have exactly the opposite problem. Alexa barely talks to me at all. On my Amazon Echo device, Alexa never alerts me that my favorite team is playing that night. She never reminds me about upcoming birthdays. She never tells me when the tide will be at its highest in the Hudson, much less the Atlantic.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.