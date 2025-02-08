TikTok allows U.S. Android users to download the app from its website as it remains unavailable on app stores due to a new law requiring ByteDance to sell it or face a ban. Concerns over data misuse persist, while negotiations for a potential acquisition continue.

TikTok has announced that Android users in the United States can now download and connect to the short-video platform via package kits available on its official website. The move comes as the app remains unavailable on Google and Apple's app stores following the enforcement of a new U.S. law that came into effect on 19 January.

The legislation, passed on national security grounds, requires TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or face a complete ban in the country. Despite the law taking effect, neither Google nor Apple has reinstated TikTok on their respective platforms.

President Donald Trump, who re-entered office a day after the law was enacted, has signed an executive order delaying its enforcement by 75 days. Trump has also stated that discussions regarding TikTok’s potential acquisition are ongoing and expects to reach a decision within the month. The platform currently boasts approximately 170 million users in the U.S. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the president has ordered the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund within the next year, which could potentially be used to finance a TikTok purchase.

American officials have previously expressed concerns over the app’s ownership, warning that ByteDance’s control poses a risk of misuse of U.S. user data. However, TikTok has repeatedly denied such claims, insisting that its recommendation algorithm and user data are stored in the United States on Oracle-operated cloud servers. The company also maintains that content moderation decisions for American users are made within the country.

Despite strong bipartisan support for the ban under the previous administration, free speech advocates have criticised the measure, arguing that it undermines digital rights and restricts access to a widely used platform.

The future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain as negotiations and legal battles continue, with ByteDance yet to confirm any plans regarding a potential sale.

(With inputs from Reuters)

