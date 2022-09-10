If you are buying an iPhone 14, some ways to save on your wireless bill

If you currently own an iPhone 12 Pro and want to upgrade to the $999 model 14 Pro, Apple offers $430 for the trade in, bringing your cost to $569. If you traded in the same phone to AT&T, the carrier will credit you up to $1,000 of the cost of the new phone, so long as you agree to a three-year commitment to one of its unlimited-data plans. T-Mobile offers a similar deal, a credit of up to $1,000 toward the purchase of a new phone with a two-year commitment on its premium plan. Verizon customers can get up to $800 off a new iPhone 14 and access to a bundle of services with some trade-ins and some unlimited plans, with a three-year commitment. You are also on the hook for sales tax and other fees.