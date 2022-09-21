IIT Madras, Accenture set up CoE for collaborative research

Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems, industrial Internet of Things, digital twins and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services
MUMBAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with information technology (IT) consulting firm Accenture to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to undertake collaborative research projects. They will also jointly develop intellectual properties and thought leadership focused on digital engineering and manufacturing across industries.
Specific areas of collaboration will include autonomous robotics systems (ARS), industrial internet of things (IIoT), digital twins and advanced automotive technologies such as electric mobility services, according to a joint statement. It also said that the CoE will also work as an incubator and identify disruptive early-stage startups to drive innovation and research in these areas.
“Advanced digital technologies can help enterprises drive new levels of productivity, competitiveness and sustainable growth in a fluid and rapidly changing environment, and industry academia partnerships are crucial for developing solutions and talent for the future," said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead – Advanced Technology Centres in India, Accenture.
Raghavan Iyer, senior managing director, Innovation lead — Integrated Global Services, Accenture Technology, said, “With increasing use of digital technologies in manufacturing, breakthrough innovations in areas such as AI, IoT, autonomous robotics systems and digital twins are necessary to fuel the next era of industrial revolution."
“Through our collaboration with IIT Madras, we look forward to working with some of the brightest talent in technology to create powerful and purposeful solutions that can drive impact," he added.
We have actively collaborated with innovative organisations globally to co-innovate disruptive products and services in new and emerging areas. Our partnership with Accenture brings intellectual and practical skills that are necessary for our student researchers for the future," V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.
Earlier in September, International Business Machines (IBM) partnered with the IIT-Madras to advance quantum computing skills development and research in India. Also, Accenture in April had said that it has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru to establish Accenture Centre for Advanced Computing. University collaboration has been the key to Accenture’s innovation agenda.