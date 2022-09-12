IIT Madras and IBM join hands to advance Quantum computing in India

Prabha Mandayam, associate professor, department of Physics, IIT Madras said that becoming a part of the IBM Quantum Network will provide the institute’s faculty direct access to state-of-the-art quantum hardware and software. “It enables us to use our interdisciplinary expertise to tackle some of the challenging problems in the domain of quantum computing today. In short, it gives us a unique opportunity to play an active and direct role in this quantum revolution of our times," she said.