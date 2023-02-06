IIT Madras, Isro sign MoU to build AR astronaut training module
The modules will be built at IIT Madras’ Experiential Technology Innovation Centre, and will also be used to train engineers at Isro’s Human Space Flight Centre to establish a laboratory based on extended reality technologies.
New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, to build training modules for Indian Spaceflight Program, using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies. The modules will be built at IIT Madras’ Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), and will also be used to train engineers at Isro’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) to establish a laboratory based on extended reality (XR) technologies.
