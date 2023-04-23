IIT-incubated ePlane readies an electric taxi for the skies

The electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle could land on terraces of parking decks, dedicated spaces in malls, and other public places, he added. “They (landing stations for eVTOLs) will be classified as new helipads. As we increase the number of planes and landing sites, and the network becomes bigger and bigger, we can probably get this differential (cost) down to about 1.5 times. We believe the market is ready, and there are enough people who will be willing to pay for a 10x reduction in travel time." ePlane has designed three UAV or unmanned aerial vehicle models—the e6, e50 and e200. While the e6 has been designed to deliver packages weighing up to 6 kg, it can also be used for long-range surveillance. e50 is India’s first drone equipped with VTOL capabilities, and designed to carry up to a 50-kg payload. “Currently testing is underway. The team is gearing up for untethered tests very soon," Chakravarthy said. The all-electric flying taxi, or e200, is the flagship product— designed to transport passenger and cargo 10x faster.