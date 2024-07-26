IIT-Kharagpur’s tribute: Sundar Pichai receives honorary Doctorate, Anjali Pichai earns distinguished alumnus award
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from IIT-Kharagpur in a special San Francisco ceremony, recognizing his contributions to technology. His wife, Anjali Pichai, was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
In a notable tribute to technological innovation, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, reported TOI.