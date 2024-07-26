In a notable tribute to technological innovation, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, reported TOI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the publication, the accolade, conferred during a special ceremony held in San Francisco, celebrates Pichai’s monumental contributions to the digital landscape and his pivotal role in enhancing global technology accessibility.

The honorary degree was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, a key figure in the institute's governance, during the 69th Convocation of IIT-Kharagpur, which took place in December of the previous year. Due to Pichai's prior commitments, a dedicated ceremony was organized in the U.S. to honor the distinguished alumnus.

For those who do not know, Pichai, an alumnus of IIT-Kharagpur, completed his Bachelor of Technology in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the institute.

In addition to Pichai’s recognition, his wife, Anjali Pichai, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award, underscoring the couple’s remarkable achievements and their shared connection to the institute. Anjali, who completed her BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur in 1993, was celebrated for her own notable accomplishments.

Reflecting on the honor, Sundar Pichai shared his thoughts on Instagram, expressing deep gratitude for the recognition. He noted, “Receiving an honorary doctorate from IIT-Kharagpur is profoundly meaningful to me. My parents always envisioned me achieving a doctorate, and even though this one is honorary, it holds great significance. The education and technological foundation I gained at IIT paved the way for my journey to Google and my efforts to make technology more accessible. As AI continues to advance, the role of IIT-Kharagpur in the tech field will become even more pivotal, and I remain deeply appreciative of my time there." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

