IIT-M, Renault-Nissan to tap data, low-cost tech to reduce road accidents

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Renault-Nissan Technology and Business Centre, India (RNTBCI) for organising a one-year-long hackathon, under which two projects will seek to use technology to reduce road accidents. Called ‘Hackcidents’, the programme will facilitate development of low-cost technologies to prevent fatalities caused by public buses.

