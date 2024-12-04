IMEI database hints at Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Plus: What all to expect
The anticipated Nothing Phone (3) lineup may include three new models: Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Plus, and CMF Phone (2). Speculations arise from IMEI database activity, with a possible launch in early 2024.
The tech world might witness the launch of three new smartphones from Nothing next year, as the company gears up to introduce the anticipated Nothing Phone (3) lineup. While the official details surrounding these devices remain under wraps, recent activity in the IMEI database has sparked intrigue about the upcoming models, potentially named Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Plus, and CMF Phone (2).