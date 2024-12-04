The tech world might witness the launch of three new smartphones from Nothing next year, as the company gears up to introduce the anticipated Nothing Phone (3) lineup. While the official details surrounding these devices remain under wraps, recent activity in the IMEI database has sparked intrigue about the upcoming models, potentially named Nothing Phone (3a), Nothing Phone (3a) Plus, and CMF Phone (2).

According to a report bySmartPrix, the IMEI database has listed three unannounced smartphones with model numbers A001, A059, and A059P. Based on Nothing's past naming conventions, the model number A059 is believed to correspond to the Nothing Phone (3a), while A059P could represent the Nothing Phone (3a) Plus. The “P" suffix likely signifies the Plus variant. Meanwhile, the model number A001 appears to be associated with the CMF Phone (2).

Further details from the report hint at codenames for these devices. The Nothing Phone (3a) is reportedly codenamedasteroids, while the Phone (3a) Plus is referred to asasteroids_plus. The CMF Phone (2) is rumoured to carry the codenamegalaga.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking a departure from its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a), which ran on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. Recent Geekbench listings for the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 variant reveal single-core and multi-core scores of 1,149 and 2,813, respectively.

Similarly, the Nothing Phone (3a) Plus is also rumoured to adopt the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, offering a significant upgrade from the Dimensity 7350 Pro used in the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

The upcoming models are likely to ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1, bringing enhancements to the company’s already unique software ecosystem. Industry speculation suggests these devices may make their debut in the first half of 2024.

Until Nothing provides an official announcement, these details remain speculative. However, the potential introduction of these new smartphones has already generated considerable buzz in the tech community, with fans eager to see how Nothing will further push the boundaries of innovation.

