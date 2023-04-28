iMessage is now coming to Windows 11, Here's how to use it

Microsoft's Phone Link app for iOS devices has now made it possible for Windows 11 users to access Apple's popular messaging platform iMessage. With this rollout, iOS users can send and receive messages on iMessage, check phone notifications, access their contacts, and receive phone calls through their Windows 11 PC. The Phone Link app also has an iCloud integration that allows users access to their iPhone pictures on their Windows system.

Windows users had access to the Phone Link app during the preview phase. The feature will now begin rolling out in 39 languages and across 85 markets to all Windows 11 users and should be available to all Windows 11 users by mid-May.

In a blog post about the release of the iPhone Link app on iOS, Microsoft said, “We know that being able to effortlessly connect to friends and family during important times is critical so we’ve taken a conservative approach to launch this update."

“With the ability to now make this PC/iOS Phone connection, we hope our Windows 11 customers will never have to worry about missing an important phone call or text while focusing on their Windows PC" the company added

Phone Link app has been available for Android users for a while now giving them access to everything they love on their phones.

It is worth noting that the Phone Link app is only available for iOS 14 or higher devices. The app is also not available on iPad or Mac devices.

How to access iMessage app on your Windows 11 PC:

1) Check if Phone Link has been enabled on Windows 11 system

2) Download the Phone Link app on your iPhone using the Microsoft Store or Apple Store

3) Make sure your iPhone and Windows system have their Bluetooth enabled and are set to discoverable

4) A QR code will appear on the Phone Link app during the setup process. Scan the QR code and give the necessary permissions.

5) You should be connected to the Phone Link app, allowing you access to messages on your iPhone