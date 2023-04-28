iMessage is now coming to Windows 11, Here's how to use it

iMessage is now coming to Windows 11, Here's how to use it2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Microsoft's Phone Link app will finally make it possible for iPhone users to check their messages, share iCloud photos and receive phone calls through their Windows PC
Microsoft's Phone Link app for iOS devices has now made it possible for Windows 11 users to access Apple's popular messaging platform iMessage. With this rollout, iOS users can send and receive messages on iMessage, check phone notifications, access their contacts, and receive phone calls through their Windows 11 PC. The Phone Link app also has an iCloud integration that allows users access to their iPhone pictures on their Windows system.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×