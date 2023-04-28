iMessage is now coming to Windows 11, Here's how to use it

Microsoft's Phone Link app for iOS devices has now made it possible for Windows 11 users to access Apple's popular messaging platform iMessage. With this rollout, iOS users can send and receive messages on iMessage, check phone notifications, access their contacts, and receive phone calls through their Windows 11 PC. The Phone Link app also has an iCloud integration that allows users access to their iPhone pictures on their Windows system.

