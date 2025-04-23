In a first, scientists sent quantum messages a record distance over a traditional network
Aylin Woodward , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Apr 2025, 09:01 PM IST
SummaryScientists sent quantum data 158 miles over an ordinary telecom network in an advance that reduces the cost of ultrasecure quantum communication.
Scientists have sent quantum information across a record-breaking 158 miles using ordinary computers and fiber-optic cables.
